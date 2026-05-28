Telangana to launch breakfast and midday meals for intermediate students
Big news for students: Telangana is rolling out breakfast and midday meals for Intermediate students in government and aided junior colleges, something no other state has done.
The scheme launches on June 12, 2026, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy kicking things off.
Nearly 192,000 first- and second-year Intermediate students in government and aided junior colleges are set to benefit.
Telangana scheme aims to reduce dropouts
This move is all about helping students stay healthy and focused at school.
With a menu featuring dosa, millet idli, puri, upma, and milk on alternate days, the government hopes to boost nutrition and attendance, especially for those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minority groups, and low-income backgrounds.
By tackling hunger head-on, Telangana wants fewer dropouts and more kids finishing their education.