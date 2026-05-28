Telangana to launch breakfast and midday meals for intermediate students India May 28, 2026

Big news for students: Telangana is rolling out breakfast and midday meals for Intermediate students in government and aided junior colleges, something no other state has done.

The scheme launches on June 12, 2026, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy kicking things off.

Nearly 192,000 first- and second-year Intermediate students in government and aided junior colleges are set to benefit.