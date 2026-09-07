Telangana to roll out smart PNG meters in national upgrade
India
Telangana is about to roll out smart piped natural gas (PNG) meters as part of a national upgrade.
Thanks to a new deal between the Piped Natural Gas Regulatory Board and Energy Efficiency Services Limited, homes will get meters that can digitally track usage, spot leaks, send tamper alerts, work remotely, and keep your data secure.
Smart meters promise safety, fairer bills
The big idea here is safer homes and fairer bills. With these smart meters, you'll be able to see your gas use in real time, so no more surprise charges.
Leak detection and tamper alerts mean extra peace of mind for everyone.
EESL's CEO says its experience with over 44.5 lakh smart electricity meters should make this rollout smooth for Telangana and beyond.