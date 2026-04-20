Telangana toddler Divya Behra killed by stray dogs in Peddapalli
India
A heartbreaking incident in Telangana's Peddapalli district has left many shaken. A three-year-old girl, Divya Behra, was killed by stray dogs while playing outside her home.
Her parents, migrant workers from Odisha, are devastated.
This tragedy has sparked outrage and urgent calls for authorities to step up efforts against the rising stray dog problem.
Locals demand action on stray dogs
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case. Just earlier this month, a seven-year-old boy named Aditya died after a similar attack in Rajanna Sircilla district.
Hyderabad and nearby areas have also seen repeated incidents over the past two years.
Locals say enough is enough. They want stronger action from officials to control stray dogs and keep communities safe.