Telangana transfers more than 30 IAS officers to streamline governance

Telangana names departmental and district officers

There are fresh faces and new roles all around: Harichandana Dasari is now Secretary in the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department, Krishna Aditya S takes on the role of Special Secretary in the Industries and Commerce department,

and at the district level, Bhavesh Mishra is the new collector for Nirmal while Priyanka Ala steps in as Hyderabad district collector.

GHMC also sees changes with P Uday Kumar and Badhavath Santhosh taking charge in different zones.

It's all part of a push for better local administration statewide.