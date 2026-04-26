Telangana transfers more than 30 IAS officers to streamline governance
Telangana just made a big move by transferring more than 30 IAS officers to boost how things run across the state.
Big names like Sanjay Kumar are heading to Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, while M Dana Kishore steps into Sanjay Kumar's former role while continuing additional charge as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor.
The goal? Smoother, more efficient governance.
Telangana names departmental and district officers
There are fresh faces and new roles all around: Harichandana Dasari is now Secretary in the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department, Krishna Aditya S takes on the role of Special Secretary in the Industries and Commerce department,
and at the district level, Bhavesh Mishra is the new collector for Nirmal while Priyanka Ala steps in as Hyderabad district collector.
GHMC also sees changes with P Uday Kumar and Badhavath Santhosh taking charge in different zones.
It's all part of a push for better local administration statewide.