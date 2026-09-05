Telangana transport department proposes higher auto fares, pending approval
India
After more than a decade, Telangana might soon see higher auto fares.
The Transport Department has suggested bumping up the minimum fare from ₹20 to ₹30 and raising the per-kilometer charge from ₹11 to ₹14.
These changes are now waiting for the state government's green light.
Waiting and luggage fees may rise
Waiting charges could go up from ₹0.50 to ₹0.75 per minute, and luggage fees might double too, from ₹0.25 to ₹0.50 per parcel.
Night ride rates (1.5 times between 11pm and 5 a.m.) will stay as they are.
Officials say this hike is needed because drivers are dealing with pricier fuel, expensive vehicles, city traffic, and rising living costs, so it's about helping them keep up with today's expenses.