Telangana uncovers over ₹1,100cr PF irregularities among outsourced workers

Telangana's government just uncovered a huge problem: over ₹1,100 crore in suspected provident fund (PF) irregularities involving outsourced workers.

After checking Aadhaar details for 1.6 lakh employees across departments, officials found that more than 60% of outsourcing employees either did not have PF accounts or had irregular PF contributions and suspected cases of ghost employees on the payroll.

Now, hundreds of private manpower agencies are under investigation, with the government starting recovery steps and legal action.