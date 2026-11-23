Telangana urges banks to auto-apply 12-month pause for drought-hit farmers
Telangana is pushing banks to give farmers in 111 badly drought-affected areas a 12-month pause on crop loan repayments, plus a longer five-year payback window.
For another 254 moderately hit mandals, they want the same one-year break but with a three-year extension.
The idea is for banks to automatically apply this relief, so farmers don't have to jump through extra hoops.
Telangana bankers expand support, seek subsidies
With 111 severely affected mandals and 254 moderately affected mandals struggling due to drought, the state and its bankers are rolling out more support: think extra loans and easier terms.
The State Level Bankers's Committee also wants the central government's help to keep interest subsidies going on these rescheduled loans.
This all adds up to a bigger safety net.