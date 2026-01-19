Telangana: Village heads booked after 500 stray dogs killed
In Telangana, police have booked seven newly-elected village heads and several others for allegedly killing over 500 stray dogs since early January.
The accused reportedly hired professional killers to get rid of the dogs using poisoned bait and lethal injections, aiming to deliver on election promises of "a dog-free village" following complaints about dog bites.
What's happening now?
Investigations found mass graves where the dogs' bodies were dumped, with one grave discovered in Peddacheruvu.
Hanumakonda alone saw 300 dog deaths in just three days, while Kamareddy and Jagtial also reported large numbers.
Police have filed cases under animal cruelty laws, detained some suspects, and conducted post-mortems, with viscera and samples sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of death and the type of substance used.
Meanwhile, animal rights groups like People for Animals are pushing for Supreme Court action, and protests have taken place in cities across India and abroad.