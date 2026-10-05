Telangana vows strict action over rented labs making mephedrone, alprazolam
Telangana is stepping up its fight against illegal drug manufacturing after finding out that some labs were secretly making drugs like mephedrone and alprazolam using leased equipment.
At a key meeting on October 5, officials decided to treat these unauthorized setups as a serious red flag, promising strict action against units involved in such practices.
Authorities tighten inspections after propofol misdeclaration
The crackdown isn't just hitting labs: authorities also found clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing in poultry farms and deserted houses.
After propofol was allegedly shipped to Taiwan after being misdeclared as "AC Compressor Oil," they're tightening inspection rules.
Now, manufacturers and transporters are being urged to follow stricter guidelines and keep better records so suspicious activity can be caught early.