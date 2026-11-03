Telangana warns of El Nino heat and waterborne disease risks

Officials are urging everyone to boil drinking water or use chlorine tablets, skip untreated sources, and stay hydrated with ORS or lemon water.

Try to avoid going out during peak heat hours, wear light clothes, and use sun protection.

Special care is recommended for infants, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with pre-existing heart conditions or blood pressure-related ailments.

Snack on water-rich fruits like cucumber and melon, but avoid leftovers that haven't been refrigerated: food spoils faster in this weather!

The government says hospitals are stocked up on supplies and ORS sachets will be available if needed.