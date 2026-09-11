Telangana woman constable accuses BRS leaders of sexual harassment

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), former Telangana minister T Harish Rao, Sudheer Reddy, and Naveen Reddy have been accused by a woman police constable of sexual harassment during a heated Assembly protest earlier this week.

She says the leaders stripped off their T-shirts and stood semi-naked in front of her and other female officers, calling their actions harassing and insulting.