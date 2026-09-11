Telangana woman constable accuses BRS leaders of sexual harassment
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), former Telangana minister T Harish Rao, Sudheer Reddy, and Naveen Reddy have been accused by a woman police constable of sexual harassment during a heated Assembly protest earlier this week.
She says the leaders stripped off their T-shirts and stood semi-naked in front of her and other female officers, calling their actions harassing and insulting.
Police stop BRS legislators entering Assembly
The incident happened when police stopped BRS legislators from entering the Assembly with black T-shirts and placards, protesting against the Congress government for not keeping its promises.
In turn, BRS leaders claimed police mistreated its women legislators during the confrontation.
A sexual harassment case has been registered following a complaint by a woman police constable.