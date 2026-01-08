Telangana: Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder over insurance money

How the plot unfolded and where things stand now

After an earlier failed attempt by hired attackers in August 2025, Soumya allegedly drugged Ramesh on December 19.

Dilip and his relative Abhishek then strangled and suffocated him.

Soumya tried to pass off his death as a heart attack and held a quiet funeral.

Suspicious of the circumstances, Ramesh's brother filed a complaint from Israel; police exhumed the body and confirmed it was homicide.

Now, Soumya, Dilip, Abhishek, and several contract killers have been arrested while one main suspect is still missing.