Telangana: Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder over insurance money
In Nizamabad, Telangana, a woman named Soumya has admitted to planning her husband Ramesh's murder with the help of her lover Dilip, aiming to claim over ₹2 crore in life insurance.
Married for nearly 13 years and living in Nizamabad district, Soumya and Ramesh's relationship had turned rocky due to her affair with Dilip, who worked at the same school as her.
How the plot unfolded and where things stand now
After an earlier failed attempt by hired attackers in August 2025, Soumya allegedly drugged Ramesh on December 19.
Dilip and his relative Abhishek then strangled and suffocated him.
Soumya tried to pass off his death as a heart attack and held a quiet funeral.
Suspicious of the circumstances, Ramesh's brother filed a complaint from Israel; police exhumed the body and confirmed it was homicide.
Now, Soumya, Dilip, Abhishek, and several contract killers have been arrested while one main suspect is still missing.