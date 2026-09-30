Telangana woman Thuppudu Laxmi stuck in Muscat after job scam
India
Thuppudu Laxmi, from Telangana, has been stuck in Muscat, Oman, for almost a year after falling for a fake housekeeping job offer.
She arrived expecting work and accommodation but found neither, as the whole thing was set up by scam agents from India and Oman.
KT Rama Rao seeks Laxmi return
BRS leader KT Rama Rao is pushing the Telangana government to act fast and bring Laxmi back, especially since her health is at risk.
He has asked officials to team up with the Indian embassy in Oman and has shared details of the scammers to speed things up.
The incident is another reminder to watch out for overseas job scams.