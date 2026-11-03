Telangana Women's Commission seeks egg arrest update by November 3
India
The Telangana Women's Commission has called for urgent reports from local police after taking note of media reports about the arrest of gangs allegedly involved in collecting human eggs.
This follows recent arrests in Saroornagar and Begumpet, with the commission pushing for a full update by November 3.
Gangs lured women for hormonal procedures
Authorities say gangs are luring women, sometimes from outside Telangana, with promises of cash, then taking them to hidden locations for risky hormonal procedures.
The commission is especially concerned about possible trafficking, illegal confinement, and rights violations.
Police have also been asked to look into the role of hospitals and fertility clinics in the racket, as well as report on how rescued women are being supported now.