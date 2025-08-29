Next Article
Telangana's August rainfall way above normal: What's happening
Heads up, Telangana! A fresh low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring even more rain to the state, especially up north and around Hyderabad.
August has already seen 36cm of rainfall—way above the usual 21.6cm—making it the wettest August in five years.
Rain expected to continue till mid-October
Experts say this unusual downpour is thanks to an "active" southwest monsoon and a depression moving toward Chhattisgarh, which might ease things in Hyderabad soon.
So far this season, Telangana's had 70cm of rain—that's 25% higher than normal.
Districts like Medak and Karimnagar have been getting soaked since July, and forecasts suggest the rain could stick around till mid-October.