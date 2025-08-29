Telangana's August rainfall way above normal: What's happening

Rain expected to continue till mid-October

Experts say this unusual downpour is thanks to an "active" southwest monsoon and a depression moving toward Chhattisgarh, which might ease things in Hyderabad soon.

So far this season, Telangana's had 70cm of rain—that's 25% higher than normal.

Districts like Medak and Karimnagar have been getting soaked since July, and forecasts suggest the rain could stick around till mid-October.