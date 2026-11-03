Telangana's Katrawath Sunitha allegedly killed by in-laws over 1.5 acres
In Telangana's Chintal Thanda, a 26-year-old woman named Katrawath Sunitha was allegedly killed by her in-laws during a fight over family land.
The dispute was about around 1.5 acres of agricultural land belonging to Balaram and later registered in Sunitha's name to secure her future.
Local police said the attack happened when Sunitha was visiting the agricultural land, and Manya Naik allegedly intercepted her and took her to his house, where the assault occurred.
The shocking incident has caused shock and outrage in the village.
Four suspects named, autopsy underway
Sunitha's husband, Balaram, reportedly struggled with mental health problems, which had already caused tension at home.
Four suspects, including Sunitha's in-laws, have been named after her father filed a police complaint.
Investigators are still searching for those involved, and Sunitha's body is undergoing an autopsy as part of the ongoing case.