Telangana's Katrawath Sunitha allegedly killed by in-laws over 1.5 acres

In Telangana's Chintal Thanda, a 26-year-old woman named Katrawath Sunitha was allegedly killed by her in-laws during a fight over family land.

The dispute was about around 1.5 acres of agricultural land belonging to Balaram and later registered in Sunitha's name to secure her future.

Local police said the attack happened when Sunitha was visiting the agricultural land, and Manya Naik allegedly intercepted her and took her to his house, where the assault occurred.

The shocking incident has caused shock and outrage in the village.