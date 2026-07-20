AI-171 crash victims' families demand black box data release
What's the story
The families of those killed in the Air India AI-171 crash are demanding the release of black box data and cockpit voice recorder transcripts by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The AAIB has said it will only share its final probe report, citing an "absolute statutory prohibition" on disclosing such materials. The June 12, 2025, crash killed 241 people on board and 19 on the ground after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit a hostel complex in Ahmedabad.
Disclosure concerns
Families want raw data made public
Romin Vahora, who lost three family members in the crash, questioned why parts of the cockpit conversation were released soon after if authorities believed such material shouldn't be disclosed, India Today reported.
He said families want raw black box data to be made public or shared with their lawyers.
"If they only give us a summarized report, what guarantee do we have that it is accurate?" he was quoted as asking.
Investigation integrity
AAIB draft report ready by October
The AAIB has said sensitive investigative material must remain confidential to ensure the integrity of ongoing investigations and future aviation safety inquiries.
The agency's draft final report on the crash is expected to be ready by October this year.
Despite this, victims' families continue to demand transparency in the investigation process and have threatened protests if their demands are not met within the specified timeline.
Memorial proposal
Demand for permanent memorial at crash site
The victims' families have also demanded a permanent memorial at the AI-171 crash site.
Vahora urged the government, Air India, and Tata Group to allocate land and funds for a monument.
Lawyer Saloni Palkhiwala, who lost her sister in the crash, supported this demand and asked for an exception to be made in releasing at least the cockpit conversation transcript.