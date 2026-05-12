Telugu Hanuman Jayanti May 12 marks end of 41-day deeksha
Telugu Hanuman Jayanti lands on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and it's a big deal in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
What makes it unique? Devotees commit to a 41-day Hanuman Deeksha, starting from Chaitra Purnima, with fasting, daily prayers, and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa leading up to the main celebration.
Telugu observance on Vaishakha Dashami
While North India marks Hanuman Jayanti on Chaitra Purnima, Telugu communities celebrate on Vaishakha Krishna Paksha Dashami (this year's window is the afternoon of May 11 to the afternoon of May 12).
On the big day, people visit temples with offerings like sindoor, jasmine flowers, betel leaves, and laddoos.
There's plenty of chanting too, especially the Sundarkand and the Hanuman Chalisa.
And since it falls on a Tuesday (a special day for Lord Hanuman), the vibe is extra festive.