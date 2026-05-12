Telugu Hanuman Jayanti May 12 marks end of 41-day deeksha

Telugu observance on Vaishakha Dashami

While North India marks Hanuman Jayanti on Chaitra Purnima, Telugu communities celebrate on Vaishakha Krishna Paksha Dashami (this year's window is the afternoon of May 11 to the afternoon of May 12).

On the big day, people visit temples with offerings like sindoor, jasmine flowers, betel leaves, and laddoos.

There's plenty of chanting too, especially the Sundarkand and the Hanuman Chalisa.

And since it falls on a Tuesday (a special day for Lord Hanuman), the vibe is extra festive.