Temple access dispute in Tirunelveli leaves 2 brothers fatally stabbed
India
A temple argument in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, took a tragic turn on Tuesday when two brothers, Dalton, 71, and Nicolas Rajarathinam, 75, were fatally stabbed.
The fight reportedly started over temple access after a verbal altercation broke out between Dalton's son Narendran, 28, and local resident Senthil, 43, over an issue concerning access to the temple.
Things escalated quickly, leading to violence.
Brothers dead, local resident Senthil injured
Both brothers were rushed to the hospital, but sadly didn't make it.
Senthil, who was also injured during the altercation, is now under police watch while receiving treatment.
Police have registered a case and are looking into what sparked this deadly confrontation.