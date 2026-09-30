Temple access dispute in Tirunelveli leaves 2 brothers fatally stabbed

A temple argument in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, took a tragic turn on Tuesday when two brothers, Dalton, 71, and Nicolas Rajarathinam, 75, were fatally stabbed.

The fight reportedly started over temple access after a verbal altercation broke out between Dalton's son Narendran, 28, and local resident Senthil, 43, over an issue concerning access to the temple.

Things escalated quickly, leading to violence.