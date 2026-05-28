Temple access halted at Durgadi Fort sparks Bakrid protests
Things got heated at Durgadi Fort in Kalyan on Wednesday after entry was temporarily restricted for Bakrid prayers.
The fort, which has both a temple and a mosque, had the temple's access halted for half an hour to keep the temple inside safe.
This sparked protests from rival Shiv Sena groups, some rang bells and performed maha aarti, while BJP corporator Mahesh Patil pushed back against namaz being offered on the road and restrictions on temple access.
Police detain BJP corporator Mahesh Patil
Police stepped in by detaining BJP corporator Mahesh Patil and setting up barricades to keep things calm.
The fort has long been a point of tension, with Muslims offering prayers at its Idgah and Hindus celebrating Navratri there.
In 2024, the court ruled the land belongs to the state, but that decision is being appealed, so no new construction is allowed until things are settled.