Temple access halted at Durgadi Fort sparks Bakrid protests India May 28, 2026

Things got heated at Durgadi Fort in Kalyan on Wednesday after entry was temporarily restricted for Bakrid prayers.

The fort, which has both a temple and a mosque, had the temple's access halted for half an hour to keep the temple inside safe.

This sparked protests from rival Shiv Sena groups, some rang bells and performed maha aarti, while BJP corporator Mahesh Patil pushed back against namaz being offered on the road and restrictions on temple access.