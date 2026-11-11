Tempo traveller plunges nearly 60 feet in Ganderbal, 18 injured
A Tempo Traveller carrying tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district veered off the road and plunged nearly 60 feet into a gorge on Tuesday.
18 people were injured: six are in critical condition.
The accident happened on the way from Sonmarg to Srinagar, turning a scenic trip into a sudden emergency.
Locals and police evacuate injured tourists
Locals and police jumped in right away to help, getting everyone out and rushing them to nearby health centers.
Because of the seriousness of their injuries, all 18 were later moved to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.
The group included travelers from Gujarat (Ahmedabad and Surat), West Bengal, and their driver from Punjab.
Early reports suggest overspeeding may have caused the crash.