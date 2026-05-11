Ten children aged 11-12 missing from Muzaffarpur's Narauli government-run home India May 11, 2026

10 children, all between 11 and 12 years old, have gone missing from a government-run children's home in Muzaffarpur's Narauli area.

The news came out on Monday, but exactly how and when they left is still a mystery.

The home has 46 children, including four who are deaf-mute.