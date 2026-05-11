Ten children aged 11-12 missing from Muzaffarpur's Narauli government-run home
India
10 children, all between 11 and 12 years old, have gone missing from a government-run children's home in Muzaffarpur's Narauli area.
The news came out on Monday, but exactly how and when they left is still a mystery.
The home has 46 children, including four who are deaf-mute.
SDM flags security gaps, FIR filed
Officials think the children slipped out late Sunday night.
SDM East Tushar Kumar called out major gaps in hostel security and possible negligence by staff.
Police have filed an FIR and are checking CCTV footage to piece things together.
Search teams are looking nearby, while both staff and other children are being questioned for any clues.