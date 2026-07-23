Tendulkar urges merit and honesty in education as stars support
India
Sachin Tendulkar is speaking up for students, posting, "We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins."
With more students feeling their efforts aren't being noticed, stars like Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are also expressing support for a better education system.
Tendulkar says failure okay, cheating not
Tendulkar had a clear message: "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."
He wants everyone, students, and society, to focus on real effort instead of just chasing results.
His hope? That no student has to feel let down when they've genuinely tried their best.