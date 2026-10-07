Tenkasi mother Mariammal, 28, set sons on fire then self-immolated
India
A tragic event unfolded in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, where 28-year-old Mariammal died by self-immolation after she set her two young sons on fire.
According to police, Kalipandi allegedly slapped and humiliated her in public during a temple festival, which left her visibly shaken.
Police probe Kalipandi's alleged drinking
After the incident, Mariammal reportedly went home with her children and set her sons on fire before dousing herself with kerosene and setting herself ablaze.
Police are now investigating what led to this heartbreaking outcome.
According to police, Kalipandi is being questioned, especially about his alleged drinking habits.
Police said he arrived at the temple festival in an allegedly drunken state.