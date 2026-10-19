Tenkasi sub inspector Karthik suspended for slapping tea shop worker
India
A police sub-inspector named Karthik in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, has been suspended after CCTV footage showed him slapping and pushing a tea shop worker over a delay in food service.
The incident happened on Madurai Road and led to some damage inside the shop.
Case registered against sub inspector Karthik
When other staff tried to stop Karthik, things got heated: he used foul language and kept pushing the employee.
After a complaint from an employee, police registered a case against Karthik and three others.
More officers are now under investigation as another worker was also reportedly assaulted and is recovering in the hospital.