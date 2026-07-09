Tension rises after AAC talks collapse in Pakistan occupied Kashmir
Things are getting tense in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after talks between the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the local government broke down on July 8, 2026.
The AAC had pushed for better governance and economic relief, but nothing was agreed upon.
Protest leaders say authorities, backed by Pakistan's military, are choosing force over real solutions.
Protests planned in Pakistan occupied Kashmir
Frustration is running high among people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir because of rising prices, higher electricity bills, and a sense that outsiders are calling the shots.
The AAC is now planning its next move and talking about ramping up protests.
As Umer Nazir Kashmiri put it, they are ready to "stand firm and sacrifice our lives if necessary."
Security has also been tightened across the region as everyone braces for bigger demonstrations ahead.