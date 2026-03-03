Tensions in Middle East: India starts emergency flights for stranded citizens
India
With tensions disrupting air travel in the Middle East, India has kicked off emergency flights to help stranded citizens get back home.
IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have already flown relief missions from Dubai, and more flights from Jeddah are in the works as airlines adjust their routes to keep everyone safe.
Update on foreign airlines' operations
Foreign airlines are still running some limited services despite airspace issues.
Airlines are coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities as well as Indian missions abroad.
Travelers are being urged to double-check flight updates through official channels while officials focus on restoring normal operations and keeping passengers informed during this tricky time.