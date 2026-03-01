Tensions in Middle East lead to flight cancelations in Delhi

Air India called off flights to cities like New York, London, Amsterdam, and more, while IndiGo called off flights to London, Amsterdam and other Gulf and European sectors. IndiGo alone canceled over 190 flights through the region until March 2.

Ticket prices skyrocket; refunds offered

This isn't just a local headache—over 700 global flights were canceled in a single day, and ticket prices to places like London have shot up to ₹1.4 lakh (about $1,700).

The good news: some carriers (for example, IndiGo and Air India Express) are offering refunds and free rescheduling for affected travelers who booked on or before February 28.