Pulwama: 2 suspected terrorist associates arrested with arms, ammunition
What's the story
Security forces have arrested two suspected terrorist associates during a joint operation in the Yarwan forest area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to PTI. The operation was carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army, and 183 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The suspects were identified as Latif Ahmed Deedad from Lassi Daban and Aejaz Ahmed Bajad from Bun Kha Bamnoo.
Operation outcome
Pistol, hand grenade recovered from suspects
The joint teams had noticed two men moving suspiciously from the forest toward CB Nath village during their search operation.
They were tactfully intercepted and taken into custody. From their possession, a pistol, 12 rounds of ammunition, and a hand grenade were recovered.
The suspects, along with the recovered arms and ammunition, have been taken into custody for further investigation.
Investigation progress
Case registered under UAPA
A case has been registered under FIR No. 118/2026 at Rajpora Police Station. The case is registered under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Investigators are now looking into the suspects' movements, the source of the recovered weapons, and their possible links with terrorist organizations.
Security measures
Crackdown on terrorism in Kashmir
This operation comes against the backdrop of heightened security activity across the Kashmir Valley.
In other recent operations, security forces have recovered arms and ammunition in Sopore and detained three suspected overground workers in Shopian.
The continuous efforts of the security forces are aimed at curbing terrorist activities in the region.