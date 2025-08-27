Terrorism top threat for India in 2025, says Pew survey
A fresh Pew Research Center survey shows that most Indians—79%—see terrorism as the country's top threat in 2025.
Disease outbreaks worry 71%, while only 49% are concerned about the global economy.
The survey ran from January to April this year and included over 28,000 people across 25 countries.
Turkey, Nigeria, Israel most concerned about terrorism
Globally, a median of 69% see terrorism as a big concern, with Turkey (91%), Nigeria (89%), and Israel (89%) feeling it most strongly.
Brazilians are more anxious about infectious diseases (91%), while misinformation tops the list in Poland and Brazil.
Climate change is also high on the global radar, with two-thirds calling it a major threat.
Interestingly, fewer Indians stress about economic issues than people in many other countries—a reminder that what worries us most can really depend on where we live.