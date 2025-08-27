Terrorism top threat for India in 2025, says Pew survey

Turkey, Nigeria, Israel most concerned about terrorism

Globally, a median of 69% see terrorism as a big concern, with Turkey (91%), Nigeria (89%), and Israel (89%) feeling it most strongly.

Brazilians are more anxious about infectious diseases (91%), while misinformation tops the list in Poland and Brazil.

Climate change is also high on the global radar, with two-thirds calling it a major threat.

Interestingly, fewer Indians stress about economic issues than people in many other countries—a reminder that what worries us most can really depend on where we live.