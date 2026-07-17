Texas Hill Country flooded after nearly 1 trillion gallons fell
Flooding hit Texas Hill Country hard this week, with rivers rising fast and whole neighborhoods underwater.
In one spot along the Guadalupe River, the water rose above two-story buildings in just five hours; dozens had to be rescued, and sadly one person lost their life.
Over three days, nearly 1 trillion gallons of rain fell across three counties; Uvalde County got more rainfall than California usually sees in a month.
Rainfall higher but rivers rose slower
This flood follows last year's Fourth of July tragedy that killed more than 100 people.
While river levels rose slower this time, the total rainfall was even higher and spread across more areas.
Comfort saw the Guadalupe peak at 37 feet, higher than last year but still below its all-time record.
Meteorologists say earlier rain helped give folks a heads-up and avoided sudden surges like before.
Gov. Abbott says air rescues underway
Gov. Abbott says drones and helicopters are out rescuing people trapped by flooding.