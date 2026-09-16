Tezpur University B.S. student found dead in hostel room
India
A 20-year-old B.S. student at Tezpur University was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday afternoon.
His roommate discovered him after returning from class and alerted the police, who took the body to Kanaklata Civil Hospital, where the doctors confirmed the death.
The university community has been left shocked and saddened by the news.
Police recover diary, probe underway
Police recovered a diary from the scene, though its contents haven't been shared yet.
Investigators are speaking with students and staff to understand what happened, while also checking for any signs of foul play.
Tezpur University is cooperating and will hold a condolence program on Thursday to honor the student's memory.