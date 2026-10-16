TGSPDCL assistant engineer arrested in Hyderabad for accepting ₹1.2L bribe
India
In Hyderabad, a TGSPDCL Assistant Engineer was arrested after being caught red-handed accepting a ₹1.2 lakh bribe.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) set up a sting operation following a complaint and found him demanding money to approve six new electricity meter applications.
ACB says engineer misused Madannapet position
The ACB says the engineer used his job at the Madannapet Section for personal gain.
He is now in judicial custody as the investigation continues, a reminder that fighting corruption in public services is still very much ongoing.