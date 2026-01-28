Thaipusam 2026: Date, significance, and rituals of the festival
Thaipusam is happening on February 1, 2026—a major day for Tamil Hindus honoring Lord Murugan.
It's all about devotion, overcoming challenges, and seeking blessings.
Leading up to the festival, devotees go all in with fasting and strict routines.
What actually happens during Thaipusam?
On the big day, you'll see people carrying colorful kavadi (decorated offerings or milk pots) on temple walks—barefoot.
Some even pierce their skin or tongues as a sign of deep faith while chanting "Vel Vel Muruga."
This isn't just in Tamil Nadu; Tamil communities worldwide—from Malaysia to Singapore—come together for this powerful mix of tradition and spiritual renewal.