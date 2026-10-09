Thalassery court finds Janmeentavida Biju guilty of 2009 Vinayan killing

Vinayan was attacked and left badly injured on a roadside in Kurichikkara, Champad, sparking a long-running legal fight rooted in political rivalry.

The case saw Prosecutor K Rupesh represent the government, while defense lawyers C.K. Sreedharan and Vinod Kumar Champalan represented the accused.

This verdict finally brings some closure to a case that's been hanging over local politics for about 17 years.