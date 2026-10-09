Thalassery court finds Janmeentavida Biju guilty of 2009 Vinayan killing
After 17 years of court battles, a Thalassery court has found CPI(M) worker Janmeentavida Biju guilty of killing Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) activist Vinayan back in 2009.
The judge announced the verdict on Thursday, with sentencing set for October 12, 2026.
Seven others accused in the case were acquitted after the court found them not guilty.
Vinayan badly injured in Kurichikkara attack
Vinayan was attacked and left badly injured on a roadside in Kurichikkara, Champad, sparking a long-running legal fight rooted in political rivalry.
The case saw Prosecutor K Rupesh represent the government, while defense lawyers C.K. Sreedharan and Vinod Kumar Champalan represented the accused.
This verdict finally brings some closure to a case that's been hanging over local politics for about 17 years.