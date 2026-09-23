Thandra Akshitarani death in Telangana probed as forced pesticide drinking

The death of 20-year-old engineering student Thandra Akshitarani in Telangana has taken a disturbing turn. What was first thought to be suicide is now believed to be a case where she was forced to drink pesticide.

Police say Naveen Kumar, an outsourced lecturer at the Singareni Collieries Polytechnic in Naspur, made her write a fake note accusing Ravi Kumar, a Singareni overman, of alleged sexual assault, and then delayed getting her help.