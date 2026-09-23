Thandra Akshitarani death in Telangana probed as forced pesticide drinking
India
The death of 20-year-old engineering student Thandra Akshitarani in Telangana has taken a disturbing turn. What was first thought to be suicide is now believed to be a case where she was forced to drink pesticide.
Police say Naveen Kumar, an outsourced lecturer at the Singareni Collieries Polytechnic in Naspur, made her write a fake note accusing Ravi Kumar, a Singareni overman, of alleged sexual assault, and then delayed getting her help.
Naveen Kumar and Ravi Kumar arrested
CCTV footage and phone records helped police piece things together.
Both Naveen and Ravi Kumar were arrested on September 20, with their phones and car seized as evidence.
While an internal inquiry reportedly cleared Ravi Kumar (according to his wife), a separate investigation is underway.