Thane call center McAfee impersonation scam leaves 10 people charged
India
A fake call center in Thane was caught scamming US citizens by pretending to be McAfee's security team.
The callers convinced people their devices had viruses, got remote access, and then stole money from their bank accounts.
10 people are now facing charges for running the scam.
Nadeem Naseem Shaikh made scripted calls
The operation was led by Nadeem Naseem Shaikh, a 34-year-old school dropout from Thane, who made scripted calls under the company name M3 J Global Connect Private Ltd.
Police have booked them for cheating, identity theft, and other cybercrimes.