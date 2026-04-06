Thane family loses ₹1.66cr to self-proclaimed priest Manjunath Shetty
India
A Thane family lost ₹1.66 crore after a self-proclaimed priest, Manjunath Shetty, convinced them their financial troubles were caused by black magic from jealous relatives.
They met him at a community event in January 2024 and, hoping for relief, paid for rituals he claimed would fix everything.
Thane crime branch tracking Manjunath Shetty
Shetty kept asking for more money, sometimes by bank transfer, sometimes in cash, warning of bad consequences if they stopped.
The family only realized it was a scam when none of the promised rituals happened.
The police have now handed the case to the Thane crime branch and are working to track down Shetty, who is currently on the run.