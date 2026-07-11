Thane house collapse in Madras Chawl kills boy aged 12
India
A 12-year-old boy died and two family members were hurt after part of an old house collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra, on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened while they were asleep at Madras Chawl, Azad Nagar.
Thane authorities inspect structure, homes evacuated
Jaykumar Jaiswal, 12, couldn't survive his injuries, while Urmila, 35, and Vinit Jaiswal, nine, are being treated for head wounds.
Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to help, and nearby homes have been evacuated just to be safe.
Authorities are now checking the building's structure to figure out what went wrong.