Thane man loses ₹1.17cr in online investment scam
A 39-year-old from Thane lost ₹1.17 crore after falling for an online investment scam promising easy money through fake "Facebook Shop" and "TikTok Store" ventures.
He was added to a Facebook group, set up stores using links from scammers, and started with a ₹25,000 investment.
Fraudsters dangled promises of big returns
At first, he saw small profits land in his digital wallet—just enough to build trust. Over three months, he ended up transferring over a crore as fraudsters dangled promises of big returns.
When he tried to cash out, they claimed their store's "rating" had dropped due to "harassment."
Police have now registered a case against four suspects and are tracking their digital footprints.
Sadly, Thane has seen several similar scams recently—so stay sharp if someone online promises quick cash.