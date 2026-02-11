Thane man loses ₹1.17cr in online investment scam

Fraudsters dangled promises of big returns

At first, he saw small profits land in his digital wallet—just enough to build trust. Over three months, he ended up transferring over a crore as fraudsters dangled promises of big returns.

When he tried to cash out, they claimed their store's "rating" had dropped due to "harassment."

Police have now registered a case against four suspects and are tracking their digital footprints.

Sadly, Thane has seen several similar scams recently—so stay sharp if someone online promises quick cash.