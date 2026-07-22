Thane man Nandkishore Gadekar arrested for allegedly smothering partner
India
In Thane, a 30-year-old man named Nandkishore Gadekar was arrested for allegedly killing his partner of five years during an argument about her suspected relationship with someone else.
The incident happened at a lodge on Tuesday, where Gadekar reportedly smothered the woman and then ran away.
Gadekar arrested, body sent for post-mortem
After the woman's body was found, police quickly launched an investigation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Balasaheb Patil shared that officers managed to track down and arrest Gadekar soon after.
The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.