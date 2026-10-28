Thane protesters block Manpada highway after Pradeep Purnekar murder
India
Thane saw major chaos on Tuesday after Pradeep Purnekar was murdered.
Supporters blocked the Manpada Highway and set tires on fire, demanding police arrest those allegedly involved in the murder.
The protest started outside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home and only grew as the day went on with no arrests.
Purnekar family demands arrests at Naupada
Led by Pradeep's family, protesters gathered at Naupada Police Station, insisting on quick action.
Their demonstration caused heavy traffic jams from Manpada to Kapurbawdi and even affected main routes toward Mumbai and Gujarat.
Despite the disruption, the group says they're not backing down until arrests are made.