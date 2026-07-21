Thane residents oppose Amazon's 53-acre Balkum and Majiwada data center

People living in Thane are raising their voices against Amazon's proposed 53-acre data center in Balkum and Majiwada.

Led by the Wake Up Thanekar group, locals say the site is way too close to homes, schools, and hospitals.

They're worried about huge water use (up to 12 million liters a day), heavy electricity needs, noise from cooling systems and generators, more traffic, air pollution, and loss of green cover.