Thane residents oppose Amazon's 53-acre Balkum and Majiwada data center
People living in Thane are raising their voices against Amazon's proposed 53-acre data center in Balkum and Majiwada.
Led by the Wake Up Thanekar group, locals say the site is way too close to homes, schools, and hospitals.
They're worried about huge water use (up to 12 million liters a day), heavy electricity needs, noise from cooling systems and generators, more traffic, air pollution, and loss of green cover.
Amazon defends plan, TMC forwarding concerns
Amazon says it's following all environmental rules and won't use drinking water for cooling, and power will come straight from a high-voltage grid instead of local supplies.
The company also shared that tree removal was approved by authorities and replanting is already happening. This data center is part of AWS's bigger expansion in India.
After meeting with residents and city officials, the Thane Municipal Corporation said the concerns raised by citizens "will be forwarded to the state government for further review."