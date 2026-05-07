Thane West meter room fire at Sarika Apartment, no injuries
India
A fire broke out early Thursday in the meter room of Sarika Apartment, Thane West, damaging several electricity meter boxes but thankfully hurting no one.
The incident was reported around 1:12am near Utsav Hotel, and firefighters had things under control in just 23 minutes.
About 10-12 meter boxes damaged
The fire damaged about 10 to 12 electricity meter boxes on the ground floor. Crews from Pachpakhadi Fire Station, Disaster Management Cell, MSEDCL, and local police all jumped in to help.
By 1:35am everything was safe again.
On a related note, Mumbai's T2 Airport Metro station also saw a small technical room fire on May 6 (no injuries there either, and it was handled quickly).