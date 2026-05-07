Thane West meter room fire at Sarika Apartment, no injuries

About 10-12 meter boxes damaged

The fire damaged about 10 to 12 electricity meter boxes on the ground floor. Crews from Pachpakhadi Fire Station, Disaster Management Cell, MSEDCL, and local police all jumped in to help.

By 1:35am everything was safe again.

On a related note, Mumbai's T2 Airport Metro station also saw a small technical room fire on May 6 (no injuries there either, and it was handled quickly).