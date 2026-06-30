Thangamangani allegedly threatens Srivilliputhur MLA in Mamsapuram over sand mining
India
Things got tense in Mamsapuram when Thangamangani, husband of the local panchayat president, allegedly threatened Srivilliputhur MLA A Karthik.
The MLA had shown up late at night after locals complained about illegal sand mining in the area.
Police probe after a Karthik complaint
Police are now investigating (checking videos and talking to witnesses) after Karthik filed a complaint.
Residents say they're worried about how hard it is to stop illegal sand mining and wonder how much power those behind it really have.
Authorities say they'll decide on next steps once all the evidence is in.