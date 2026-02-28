Thar drags bike for kilometers after accident, catches fire
India
In Greater Noida, a 22-year-old named Harsh allegedly stole diesel from a petrol pump and tried to get away in his Mahindra Thar.
Petrol pump employee Kuldeep Sharma chased him on a bike, but things took a dangerous turn when the SUV hit Sharma's motorcycle and dragged it for several kilometers, with reports ranging from about 5-7km to 10km—eventually causing the bike to catch fire.
Police arrest driver, investigate multiple charges
Police from three stations finally stopped the Thar near Luharli toll plaza and arrested Harsh.
Sharma was injured but is now stable after being taken to the hospital.
The authorities have seized the SUV and are investigating charges like fuel theft, rash driving, endangerment, and fire-related offenses.