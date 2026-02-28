Thar drags bike for kilometers after accident, catches fire India Feb 28, 2026

In Greater Noida, a 22-year-old named Harsh allegedly stole diesel from a petrol pump and tried to get away in his Mahindra Thar.

Petrol pump employee Kuldeep Sharma chased him on a bike, but things took a dangerous turn when the SUV hit Sharma's motorcycle and dragged it for several kilometers, with reports ranging from about 5-7km to 10km—eventually causing the bike to catch fire.