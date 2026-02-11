Thar speeds away from police, hits auto-rickshaw, parked car
A black Mahindra Thar SUV sparked panic in Kushinagar's Kasya town on Tuesday evening after the driver sped off to dodge police, with two policemen on a motorcycle chasing the Thar and trying to stop the vehicle by knocking on its window.
In the rush to get away, the SUV crashed into an auto-rickshaw—forcing a woman and her baby to jump out for safety—and then hit a parked car.
The whole scene was caught on CCTV.
Thar absconding; no fatalities reported
Police said the case is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken, and that the Thar is absconding.
Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and searching for both the vehicle and its owner.
No fatalities were reported.
This incident happened days after another deadly SUV crash in Kushinagar killed three people, highlighting growing worries about reckless driving in the area.