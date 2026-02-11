Thar speeds away from police, hits auto-rickshaw, parked car India Feb 11, 2026

A black Mahindra Thar SUV sparked panic in Kushinagar's Kasya town on Tuesday evening after the driver sped off to dodge police, with two policemen on a motorcycle chasing the Thar and trying to stop the vehicle by knocking on its window.

In the rush to get away, the SUV crashed into an auto-rickshaw—forcing a woman and her baby to jump out for safety—and then hit a parked car.

The whole scene was caught on CCTV.