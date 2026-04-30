Thaturi Ravi arrested for impersonating police officer at Telangana Secretariat

Charged under cyber and criminal laws

Ravi was charged under cyber and criminal laws, and police seized his fake uniform and phone. He later posted another video calling himself a "duplicate police officer," adding to the confusion online.

Officials say Ravi's fascination with police work started back in 2018 when he worked at a canteen.

Authorities are now reminding everyone to use official channels for government matters and always double-check before trusting what you see online.