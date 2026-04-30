Thaturi Ravi arrested for impersonating police officer at Telangana Secretariat
A 31-year-old hotel worker named Thaturi Ravi was arrested in Hyderabad after he dressed up as a police officer and filmed himself at the Telangana Secretariat, pretending to be on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's security team.
His videos, which claimed he could get people direct access to the chief minister, quickly went viral and caught the attention of the police.
Charged under cyber and criminal laws
Ravi was charged under cyber and criminal laws, and police seized his fake uniform and phone. He later posted another video calling himself a "duplicate police officer," adding to the confusion online.
Officials say Ravi's fascination with police work started back in 2018 when he worked at a canteen.
Authorities are now reminding everyone to use official channels for government matters and always double-check before trusting what you see online.