THDC tunnel collapses in Chamoli Uttarakhand trapping several workers
India
A tunnel being built for the THDC project in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, collapsed on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, trapping several workers inside as debris and water rushed in.
Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the scene, continuing rescue efforts to get everyone out safely.
At least 10 workers pulled out
At least 10 workers have been pulled out so far, but it is still unclear how many are left inside.
Teams are carefully clearing debris to reach those who remain trapped.
The situation is tense, with updates expected as rescue efforts continue.