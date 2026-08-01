THDC under-construction tunnel floods in Uttarakhand, 7 dead, 19 rescued
India
A major accident hit the THDC tunnel project in Uttarakhand after part of the ground gave way, flooding a long stretch of the under-construction tunnel.
Out of 22 people trapped inside, 19 have been brought out safely, but sadly seven did not make it.
CM Dhami urges search for 3
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the site himself, entered the tunnel to check on rescue progress, and urged teams to focus on finding the remaining three persons.
Rescue squads from NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and police are all working together.
Injured persons are being treated at District Hospital, Gopeshwar, and officials are making sure families get support during this tough time.